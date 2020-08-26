The Brown County KARSP Unit (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) welcomed teachers and school personnel of USD 415 and 430 to the new school year with bags of small gifts and candy.
Also included was information for teachers to apply for a grant given by the State KARSP Foundation which can help fund a special class project of their choosing. Skylar Wikle, elementary music teacher at USD 430, Horton, applied for and was awarded a $500 grant for this school year. He plans to use the money to purchase small keyboards for his classroom.
The Foundation awards six $500 grants across the state each year. KARSP District 2 which includes Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Riley, and Shawnee Counties, was fortunate to have two recipients. The other District 2 recipient is a teacher in Manhattan. District 2 Director, Gil Bunning, stated "The foundation is pleased to be able to help deserving teachers as they work to educate the youth of our state." He also encourages all teachers to apply for next year's grants.
