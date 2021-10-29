The State Convention of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) was held in Junction City at the Courtyard by Marriott from Sept. 29 — Oct. 1. It was the first convention of the group since 2019. People from across the state were there to hear special speakers, to conduct the business of the organization, and to renew friendships and make new ones.
Five delegates from Brown County — KARSP were in attendance — Patty Bevis of Bendena, Gil and Carol Bunning of Horton, Sue Miller of Hiawatha, and Dixie Westervelt of Robinson. Wes Miller of Hiawatha also attended part of the convention but was not a voting delegate.
At the Awards and Recognitions Banquet, Dixie Westervelt was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for having well over 1200 volunteer hours in public service. Carol Bunning was elected as the District 2 Director for KARSP and Gil Bunning was elected as the State Vice-President / President-Elect of KARSP.
The Brown County KARSP unit meets on the second Monday of odd-numbered months. Our purpose is to support the public school districts in Brown County, to continue our involvement with educators and school personnel, and to raise funds to support the State Foundation which awards grants to teachers across the state as they work with the youth of Kansas. If you are interested in learning more about the organization or in joining the unit, please contact Gil or Carol Bunning — 785-486-3304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.