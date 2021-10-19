Back at Christmas time, 1997, I was watching a painter on a street corner in Paris. He was cranking out paintings at amazing speed – in under 20 minutes, he would have an 8X10-inch canvas completed and drying. I bought one that was already dry for 10 francs (it was before Euros). He carefully rolled it up with a piece of brown paper and put a piece of twine around the middle. I brought it home, had it framed and gave it to my grandparents, who hung it on their wall. When they passed away, I brought it home and hung it up on my own wall.
In his Psalm number 8, King David contemplates how vast God’s creation is, and how God still cares for each and every man, woman and child. It struck me how we are a little bit like the people in that painting. The canvas is like the fabric of space-time, on which God “paints” his amazing creation. If the people in the painting could think about their lives, they might ask, “why are we here? Who painted us?” They might even develop a science that would show them that they were created by the movement of a brush, dipped in paint. But the question, “why are we here” could only be answered by, “because our creator desired it.” Before they existed on the canvas, they existed in the mind of their painter. His painting was a physical expression of his love for Paris, his skill, the materials of paint, brush and canvas, and his creative imagination.
In a much more real way, we, and our world, are like unique and precious, three-dimensional living paintings, created by the very hands and mind of God. We live because God “paints” us onto the “canvas” of time and space, and he breathes his life into us, so that we can fully participate in God’s gift of Life. What’s more, God puts us in charge of taking care of all that God has made, gives us free will, and even allows us to participate in the creative process by interacting with God’s creation from our own, unique point of view. During our lifetimes, we gather experiences and make choices: hopefully choices that bring glory and honor to our creator. God even sent his son Jesus into his creation, so that Jesus could lead us back to God.
Life in this living canvas of time and space is full of challenges, joys, pain, sorrow and celebration: the full range from dark valley to shining mountaintop. Sometimes, we begin to believe that this “painting” is all there is. With faith, however, we know there is more. Jesus tells us just enough about Eternal Life to keep us from becoming discouraged, but not so much that it distracts us from the important work God has created us to do. Just like the painted people in the Paris painting couldn’t imagine existence beyond paint, brushes and canvas, so we can’t comprehend God’s life, outside of the limits of matter, time and space. Yet, through faith in Jesus Christ, and by the power of the Holy Spirit, we know God transcends all these things, and we can look forward to a time when we will be reunited with God in Eternal Life, and with all our loved ones who have already made the journey ahead of us.
May that faith fill us with joy, to finish the work God has entrusted us to do in this life!
