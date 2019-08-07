Lynnette Keo of Horton received a $500 scholarship for her winning essay "Holocaust vs. Abortion."
Keo was recognized for her essay at the Horton High School Comus Awards Night in May and was one of two recipients who received a $500 scholarship, along with eight others from several other schools. She recently read her essay at the July 27 meeting of the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League, held in July at St. Leo's Catholic Center.
What follows is Keo's essay, printed at the request of the group:
Holocaust vs. Abortion
by Lynnette Keo
Genocide, by definition is the conscious and intentional killing of a large group of people, especially those who are a part of an ethnic group or nation. As a Native American from the Kickapoo Tribe, I grew up knowing this term from a very young age. I live with the gruesome mark that the genocide of my people has left behind. I’ve also noticed throughout my life the generational hurt that my people endure. I’ve traveled to Europe and visited the Flanders Fields Museum in Belgium where they exposed the cruelty that the Holocaust victims had to undergo. I also have been to Holocaust victim, Anne Frank’s house located in The Netherlands and was able to have a deeper look into her life and the hardships she suffered. I have cried and felt pain for the millions of victims that have died from the Holocaust just as I have cried for my people. I know what genocide is and the toll it takes amongst people. Now I am crying out for the millions of preborn children being murdered day by day. Living in society today, I and many others know that preborn children are part of a nefarious genocide.
One of the terrible and sickening similarities between the Holocaust and abortion is the inhumane methods the perpetrators use to kill these victims. Nazi soldiers deliberately killed Jews by starvation and being neglected medical help, mass shootings, and gas chambers. Preborn children are deliberately killed by a doctor using either suction or forceps to tear apart the preborn child’s developing body. In late term abortions, doctors kill a preborn child using lethal injection. Lethal injection is illegal in the majority of places, so why is it legal to kill an innocent child with? The devastating difference between the two is that the majority of people can agree that the Holocaust was cruel, but they cannot agree that abortion is just as cruel.
One of the major similarities between abortion and the Holocaust is the dehumanization that the perpetrators use to make the killings seem good for our society. Adolf Hitler referred to Jews with many degrading terms. He made people believe that Jews were not human beings! Doctors and pro-choice supporters also dehumanize preborn children to make it seem as if these developing human beings are not human beings! Doctors will call abortions part of a woman's “reproductive health,” but ripping and killing a baby from its mother's womb is NOT a normal part of a woman’s reproductive health! If we are not human beings in the womb, then what are we? We are conceived as human beings and are born as human beings.
Another major similarity between abortion and the Holocaust is the large number of voiceless victims. Over 60 million preborn children are victims to abortion and over six million Jews were victims of the Holocaust. These preborn children do not have a voice just as the Holocaust victims did not have a voice. The difference between the Holocaust victims and abortion victims is that the Holocaust victims did not have anybody to speak up for them, but the pro-life movement gives these unborn children a voice! I am proud to say that I am one of those voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.