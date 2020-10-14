The Kansas Hospital Association has announced the launch of the Kansas Loves Healthcare initiative, recognizing the dedicated health care professionals across the state of Kansas and honoring the selfless work they do. The program offers four ways to show appreciation for health care workers in Kansas. By visiting KansasLovesHealthcare.org, hospitals, businesses and organizations can:
Share a story about how your hospital and/or health care providers are making your community stronger and healthier.
Purchase branded merchandise featuring a custom-designed logo to capture the unified spirit of individuals working in the Kansas health care industry.
Download the Kansas Loves Healthcare logo for use anywhere, to pay tribute to the state’s health care professionals.
Donate to established foundations that benefit Kansas hospitals and front-line workers.
“Through the Kansas Loves Healthcare program, KHA members and community businesses in Kansas can offer their solidarity and support with the health care community,” said Cindy Samuelson, senior vice president, member and public relations, Kansas Hospital Association. “As health care teams continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas, we proudly stand with them and acknowledge their ongoing commitment on the front lines.”
For more information, please visit KansasLovesHealthcare.org.
The Kansas Hospital Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 216 member facilities, of which 122 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is: “Optimal Health for Kansans.”
