Fonda Lafrenz APRN of Hiawatha, Kansas was selected as this year’s Physician of the Year at the Sept. 19 annual meeting of the Kansas Home Care and Hospice Association in Lawrence.
Lafrenz was nominated by the administrators of Northeast Kansas Multi-County Home Health & Hospice. Part of the nomination letter described her as “a critical part of our team. She retired a few years ago from the local family practice but continued as a nurse practitioner for 2 different hospices. She has a passion for helping those at the end of life…….Even while dealing with her own health issues at times, there is no doubt she will continue to help those at end of life until she physically cannot….Fonda Lafrenz is a true hero and champion for those with serious disease in our community.”
Lafrenz began her nursing career in 1979. In 2000 she completed her nurse practitioner education. She has worked in home care off and on since 1988. Northeast Kansas Multi-County Home Health & Hospice is located in Hiawatha and serves the counties of Brown, Atchison, Nemaha, Doniphan and Jackson.
