Kimberly Brown, daughter of Doris Shopteese, was selected for the American Indian College Fund 2019-2020 Full Circle Scholarship- Reboot Representation Computer Science Student Success Program for Native American Women.
Brown is a Hiawatha High School 2016 graduate is currently a senior attending Fort Hays State University.
The American Indian College Fund and leading tech companies have come together to multiply their impact, align their agendas, and pool their resources to address the gender gap for underrepresented women of color in tech.
The American Indian College Fund provides scholarships to American Indian and Alaska Native college students seeking under- graduate and graduate degrees at: – Tribal colleges & universities – All nonprofit & accredited schools.
