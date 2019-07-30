The King Family Reunion business meeting was called to order by Frances King Wood on July 27 at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center in Hiawatha.
Frances introduced Arlene King, who explained that the King reunions were started in 1954. Arlene had a beauty shop in the "Home Place," where many aunts and cousins had come and several had mentioned that it would be great to have a reunion when all the aunts, uncles and cousins could get together - and that is how it got started! After much thought and discussion, it has been decided that today will be the last King Reunion as such.
We were honored to have a surprise guest today who now lives in Springfield, Mo. He is a member of the oldest son's family, Joe - Chuck Orchard and Janet Tracy. He hadn't visited with Frank King Jr. for many years - a very happy reuniting!
Linda King Huestis, daughter of Frank and Arlene King, explained how her grandmother Irene King had given readings at the reunions. Following in her grandmother's steps, she gave two delightful readings: "Auto Ride" and "Grandma Loves Babies."
There was a lovely display of older generation family pictures, also some antiques from the "home place," provided and arranged by Linda King Huestis and Jessica Lewis.
Richard King read the scripture: 1 Thessalongians 4:13.
Those attending the King reunion were: Frank "Doodle" and Arlene King, Richard King, Linda Huestis, Ryan Huestis, Jessica Lewis, Leisa and Ken Pyle, Kara Pyle, Kelvin Pyle, Kendra Pyle, Kelsey Pyle, Krista Pyle, Kayla and Jonathan Pollock, Kaytee Pollock, Celia Pollock, J.W. Pollock, Maria Pollock, Kyle Pollock, Debbie and Mark Herrman, Diana and Terry Ottman, Trevor Ottman, Trenton Ottman, Jennifer Warren, Paxtyn Warren, Kingston Warren, Cora King, Christina Bryant, Helen and Mike Edwards, Jack Toothaker, Henry Toothker, Theresa King, Lilian King, Frederick and Linda King, Ramona Hardon,Gavin Harden, Hunter Harden, Steve and Marilyn Banaka, Frances Wood, Eldonna Coats, Alicia Carter, Austin Carter, Anthony Carter, Teresa and John Miller, Allison Miller, Charlotte dickenson, Linda and bob Stephens, Brenda and Mike McNary, Glenda Rieger, Mike and Susan Holt, Linda Holt, Nancy and Al Fuhrman, Beverly and Bob Tummons, Carissa Tummons, Austin Tummons, "Chuck" Orchard and Janet Tracy.
