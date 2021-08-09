The Hiawatha Kiwanis Club recently awarded four $500 scholarships to 2021 graduates of Hiawatha High School.
Two of the awardees will be attending Kansas State University. They are Ashlynn Henry and Mitch Bryant. Kate Madsen will be attending the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, and Ethan Pruitt will be attending Emporia State University.
The Hiawatha Kiwanis Club is able to provide these scholarships due to the community’s support of its Holiday Flag Program. The club thanks all members of the community who participate in that program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.