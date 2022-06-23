The Hiawatha Kiwanis Club has recently awarded four scholarships of $500 each to Hiawatha High School graduates from the class of 2022.
Three of the awardees will be attending Highland Community College. They are Michaela Gruber, Sydney Johansen and Tyler Davis.
The fourth awardee, Mackenzie Gormley, will be attending Kansas State University.
The Hiawatha Kiwanis Club congratulates these four students on their accomplishments. The club also thanks all those members of the Hiawatha community that support the Kiwanis Holiday Flag program which makes these scholarships possible.
