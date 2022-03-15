The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a fish fry on two upcoming Fridays at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
The first fish fry is scheduled for 5-7 on Friday, March 25 with a second date of Friday, April 8. The Knights will be serving fish, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw for a freewill offering.
Funds raised will go toward the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund through the national Knights of Columbus group.
