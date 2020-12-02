KU logo

LAWRENCE — The names of 918 graduates from the University of Kansas this summer have been announced by the University Registrar.

The pandemic has affected commencement celebrations for many KU graduates. Some summer graduates will choose to participate in KU’s 2021 Commencement ceremonies.

Spring 2020 graduates were announced in July, and fall 2020 graduates will be announced in early 2021. More Commencement information is available online. 

Summer 2020 graduates

Atchison County

Korby P Anderson, Atchison, Master of Business Administration

Jackson County

Katlin Barr, Holton, Master of Science in Education in Higher Education

Aaron Thomas Blevins, Mayetta, Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering

Nemaha County

Debra Kay Altenhofen, Seneca, Certificate in Internal Medicine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.