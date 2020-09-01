LAWRENCE — The names of more than 4,700 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 87 Kansas counties; 49 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 53 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar.
Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. Names of summer 2020 graduates will be published in the fall, and not all graduates elect to have their names published by KU News Service.
The university is planning an in-person Commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.
Listed below are graduates from the region:
ATCHISON COUNTY
Shannon M Brown, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Marija Crockett, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine
Kaitlyn Demaranville, Atchison, Master of Social Work
Samuel Alden Hausmann, Atchison, Doctor of Pharmacy
Katelyn Louise Hodge, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting
Genilda Genette Journey, Atchison, Bachelor of Social Work
Lucy Kearney, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sarah Ann Mullins, Atchison, Master of Occupational Therapy
Rachel Christine Schmidt, Atchison, Doctor of Medicine
Hannah Chrystine Scholz, Atchison, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Precious Delos Santos Dela Cruz, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Health Info Management
Matie K Meeks, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Patrick Joseph Sullivan, Muscotah, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
BROWN COUNTY
Nolan W Brey, Fairview, Bachelor of Arts in French, Francophone & Italian Studies and Political Science and Bachelor of Science in Journalism in News
Kristopher Chandler Kneisley, Hiawatha, Bachelor of General Studies in Film & Media Studies and Bachelor of General Studies in English
Anne Louise Weingart, Hiawatha, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management & Leadership/Marketing
Sydney Jane Campbell, Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Unified Early Childhood Education
Matthew Aaron Enke, Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training
Abby Nichole Hanzlicek, Sabetha, Doctor of Medicine
Darrin John Wenger, Sabetha, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
DONIPHAN COUNTY
Aubree Dale Robinson, Bendena, Bachelor of General Studies in Speech-Language-Hearing
Tucker J Morris, Troy, Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology
Conner Noel Mann, Wathena, Doctor of Pharmacy
Erica Noel Rush, Wathena, Doctor of Pharmacy
JACKSON COUNTY
Colby Robert Andreasen-Cannon, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy
Dalton Lee Colhouer, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy
Krista Clare Lane, Holton, Bachelor of Music Education
Kelcie M Matousek, Holton, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design
Kyle R Mick, Holton, Doctor of Pharmacy
Kara Ann Tanking, Holton, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Natalie Marie Wareham, Holton, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing
Steven R Wahweotten, Mayetta, Master of Urban Planning
Connor Tanking, Soldier, Master of Occupational Therapy
NEMAHA COUNTY
Darrian D Turner, Centralia, Bachelor of Social Work
Alexander Vincent Hermesch, Goff, Doctor of Medicine
Abigail Ann Enneking, Seneca, Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology
Logan P Haug, Seneca, Doctor of Medicine
Tyler Joseph Heinen, Seneca, Bachelor of Science in Health Info Management
Jakob Tyler Reitz, Seneca, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre
Bailey Shea Scism, Seneca, Doctor of Pharmacy
Katie Jean Wassenberg, Seneca, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies.
