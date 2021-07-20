KU logo

LAWRENCE — More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Atchison

Conner Becker, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tricia Clark, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education & Human Sciences

Anne Hrenchir, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Elizabeth McFerrin, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Anna Mikkelson, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cal Riedley, Atchison, School of Business

Annika Wallace, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts

Cade Wilburn, Atchison, School of Engineering

Erin Hamilton, Effingham, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Matie Meeks, Effingham, School of Pharmacy

Brown

Daniel Eccles, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

August Koerperich, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Wichahpi King, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Camryn Lowe, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tucker Taff, Horton, School of Nursing

Elanie Vanderweide, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Doniphan

Levi Watts, Highland, School of Education & Human Sciences

Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kael Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Joseph Parks, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cassidy Rosenberger, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jackson

Blayne Gibson, Circleville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Regan Baum, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Joshua Bjelland, Holton, School of Pharmacy

Savanna Booth, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Emma Gilliland, Holton, School of Pharmacy

Olivia Mulenga, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ryan Taylor, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kylie Wilhelm, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Charlotte Rooks, Hoyt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Brady Snook, Mayetta, School of Engineering

Reilly Stumpff, Soldier, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Nemaha

Kiara Niehues, Corning, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kesair Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jo Laipple, Sabetha, School of Music

Bree Voos, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business

Piper Laune, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Katia Rivera-Cobian, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

