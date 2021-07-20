LAWRENCE — More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Atchison
Conner Becker, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tricia Clark, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education & Human Sciences
Anne Hrenchir, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elizabeth McFerrin, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Anna Mikkelson, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cal Riedley, Atchison, School of Business
Annika Wallace, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts
Cade Wilburn, Atchison, School of Engineering
Erin Hamilton, Effingham, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Matie Meeks, Effingham, School of Pharmacy
Brown
Daniel Eccles, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
August Koerperich, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Wichahpi King, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Camryn Lowe, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tucker Taff, Horton, School of Nursing
Elanie Vanderweide, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Doniphan
Levi Watts, Highland, School of Education & Human Sciences
Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kael Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joseph Parks, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cassidy Rosenberger, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jackson
Blayne Gibson, Circleville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Regan Baum, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joshua Bjelland, Holton, School of Pharmacy
Savanna Booth, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emma Gilliland, Holton, School of Pharmacy
Olivia Mulenga, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ryan Taylor, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kylie Wilhelm, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Charlotte Rooks, Hoyt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brady Snook, Mayetta, School of Engineering
Reilly Stumpff, Soldier, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Nemaha
Kiara Niehues, Corning, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kesair Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jo Laipple, Sabetha, School of Music
Bree Voos, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business
Piper Laune, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Katia Rivera-Cobian, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
