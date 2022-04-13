Homer White Post 66, American Legion of Kansas in Hiawatha has initiated a plan to recognize local citizens or organizations who have been supporting/recognizing Veterans and/or Veteran events in the community.
Chaplain Robert Sines said the Post will be presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to deserving individuals and organizations throughout the coming months.
The first recipient was Deann Goodwin, who was presented her Certificate of Appreciation on April 5. Sines said Post 66 recognized her for many years of dedicated support for veterans.
The Homer White Post over the last 11 years has gathered needed items for veterans and delivered to the Leavenworth VA Medical Center residents. Sines said Goodwin has hand made and prepared containers of lap blankets, bed covers, stocking hats and other personal items during these years. She would sometimes question: “do they need more or are there other items I could provide?” Congratulations and Thank you Deann!
