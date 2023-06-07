Legionnaires Steve Winter, left, and Curt Weldon, right, presented John ‘Judd’ Tritsch, center, with a Certificate of Appreciation for his 30-plus years of service to Hiawatha and American Legion Post 66 Baseball.
Homer White Post 66 recognized one of our community baseball leaders Saturday May 27 during the class of 1973 reunion in Fairview. Legionnaires Steve Winter and Curt Weldon presented John ”Judd” Tritsch with a Certificate of Appreciation for his 30+ years of service to Hiawatha and American Legion Post 66 Baseball.
Judd started his illustrious coaching career by following his fathers “Leo Tritsch” guidance by devoting countless hours and selfless service to the youth of our community. The core values instilled upon Judd by his parents saw hundreds of youths participate in baseball in Hiawatha. From the early Maroons, Reds, Blacks and Golds to our current Post 66 Brave teams.
Judds love of the game and dedication to the youth of Hiawatha helped build Post 66 BRAVEs into one of the most recognizable Legion programs in the State of Kansas. His efforts, to help move the old ballfield from the current middle school location to Noble Park was no small achievement.
The ballfield became a major part of Judd’s life, as he spent countless hours helping Paul Rockey and other volunteers mow, manicure, prepare fields, organize games, coach practices and expand the ballfield to its current status. All his efforts contributed to Hiawatha being granted host of three American Legion State baseball tournaments in 1996, 2000 and 2002.
Certificate reads:
In recognition of your selfless service and with our sincere appreciation for your outstanding leadership to the youth of Hiawatha, our Community, American Legion Baseball and our Veterans.
