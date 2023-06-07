Judd

Submitted photo

Legionnaires Steve Winter, left, and Curt Weldon, right, presented John ‘Judd’ Tritsch, center, with a Certificate of Appreciation for his 30-plus years of service to Hiawatha and American Legion Post 66 Baseball.

 Submitted

Homer White Post 66 recognized one of our community baseball leaders Saturday May 27 during the class of 1973 reunion in Fairview. Legionnaires Steve Winter and Curt Weldon presented John ”Judd” Tritsch with a Certificate of Appreciation for his 30+ years of service to Hiawatha and American Legion Post 66 Baseball.

Judd started his illustrious coaching career by following his fathers “Leo Tritsch” guidance by devoting countless hours and selfless service to the youth of our community. The core values instilled upon Judd by his parents saw hundreds of youths participate in baseball in Hiawatha. From the early Maroons, Reds, Blacks and Golds to our current Post 66 Brave teams.

