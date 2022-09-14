Two members of the Homer White American Legion Post 66 were recognized Tuesday evening.
Commander Bill Vonderschmidt said Post 66 recognized members Curt Weldon and Bob Sines for their work with the community and the Legion.
Vonderschmidt said former Post 66 Commander Curt Weldon is being recognized for his outstanding effort with developing the Homer White Post 66 American Legion Baseball Program into a team that qualified for competition in the State Tournament held in Topeka recently.
“He actively supports the Post in other efforts, as the Honor Guard, which provides military funeral services but the American Legion Baseball program takes most of his efforts,” he said.
Vonderschmidt said Weldon is a retired USD 415 teacher and holds coaching positions at the Middle School and High School which gives him a positive involvement with the youth of our community.
“His love and knowledge of baseball is evident in his leadership of the American Legion Baseball Program.”
Bob Sines serves as Chaplain and Public Affairs Officer for Homer White Post and has made many contributions to the Post as well as veterans, according to Vonderschmidt. “He always makes a great effort to keep Post 66 activities in public view, as well as any activities honoring veterans in the community,” he said. “Many probably know him as the man with the old Army Jeep who participates in parades and veteran activities.”
Vonderschmidt said Sines was very involved the planning and execution of the 100th Anniversary of Homer White Post 66 in 2019, he contributed funds supporting the Post, from interior painting, to food for events, as well as items for recognition of veterans. He became ordained when he became Chaplain to help him better serve the Post and community. He also serves on the Ministerial Alliance in the local community.
