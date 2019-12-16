Hiawatha American Legion Post 66 has for years gathered and transported items to the Veterans Hospital located in Leavenworth.
These gifts are used by hospital veteran residents during their stay.
The most popular items are hand crocheted caps, scarves and lap blankets made by local women. Recently, Post 66 recognized DeAnn Goodwin and Peggy LaCounte for their outstanding service and assistance with this charitable program.
Both donate substantial time, labor and money in support of these veterans in need. Sam Schuetz, who heads this Legion effort, also recognized Vinita Ruhnke, who handles transporting these gifts to the Leavenworth hospital.
