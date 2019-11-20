Powhattan American Legion Post #373 held a Veteran's Supper on Nov. 11 at Legion Hall in Powhattan.
Commander Duane Loyd welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. He then recognized Mirian Bryan, who was her 90th birthday. She is the sister to Virgil Wenger. the Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.
Terry Hirsch and Brad Andres told about the "Missing Man Table and Honor Ceremony," dedicated table ending in a silent prayer to the veterans that didn't make it back home.
Jay Brock as guest speaker was introduced. Jay had a film on the National Military Cemeteries, call "Scared Trust." Duane had slides and information for veterans about burial, markers and burial flags, etc.
Duane then turned the program over to the Auxiliary President, Barbara Hirsch. She presented "Continues Membership Certificates to: Nancy Kreiensieck and Vickie Schuetz for 40 years, Jacqueline Zimmers for 50 years, and to Dorothy Simon, Gold Star Mother for 62 years. Our youngest member is Lucille Hirsch who has been in the auxiliary for six months.
Duane presented Jay Brock a Certificate of Appreciation from the Wenger Legion Post 373.
Barbara Hirsch then told us that Robert Hirsch returned 50 years ago this Thanksgiving Day from Vietnam. He said that walking away from the family was one of the hardest thing he had even done. But leaving his comrades to return to the States was just as hard.
We had a benediction prayer, followed by a song by Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless the USA."
Gifts had been collected for the veterans to give to their families for Christmas. They will be delivered to Comley-O'Neil VA Hospital in Topeka.
We had about 50 in attendance for the supper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.