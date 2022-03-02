Lent services are being held online for 2022, rather than the traditional Lenten lunches held at churches.
According to the Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance, the churches of the Alliance will provide a video message on the Ministerial Alliance Facebook page on Wednesdays through Lent.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/Hiawatha-Ministerial-Alliance-351223189273347 to watch the messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.