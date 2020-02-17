Lenten Luncheons will be March 4-April 1 at five Hiawatha churches.
Soup, sandwiches and desserts will be served for a freewill offering at each of the luncheons, which run from noon to 1 p.m. on five consecutive Wednesdays. All are welcome.
The following is the schedule:
* March 4-Bethany Christian, Father Dan Gardner of St. Ann's speaking
* March 11-Lutheran LCMS, Pastor Mike Dunaway of Lutheran Church speaking
* March 18-First Baptist, Pastor Lynn Dickson of the Christian Church speaking
* March 25-First Christian, Pastor Alan Aley of Zion Lutheran Church speaking
* April 1-St. Ann Catholic, Pastor Andrew Finch of United Methodist speaking
