190419_hwreligion_cheryl

Submitted

Submitted photo

Rev. Cheryl Mishler

 Submitted

Joy to the World, the Lord is come! IS come! Have we forgotten those words already, or did we only sing them in the Christmas Carol and have never really considered them?

When an angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds who were out in their fields keeping watch over their flocks by night, he said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy!” in more common language, “Good News of great joy!” We need to celebrate that every day!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.