Joy to the World, the Lord is come! IS come! Have we forgotten those words already, or did we only sing them in the Christmas Carol and have never really considered them?
When an angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds who were out in their fields keeping watch over their flocks by night, he said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy!” in more common language, “Good News of great joy!” We need to celebrate that every day!
One of my favorite ministers has a program on the radio on Sunday morning, which I listen to on my drive from the church I serve in Hiawatha on Sunday morning, to the church I serve in Sabetha. He invites us to “explore the Good News of Jesus Christ together.” I love that reminder! We all need it, the Good News! The Good News for all man-kind! As Christians, I think we need to remind ourselves of this.
The word “Gospel” means, “Good News”! Matthew, Mark, Luke and John in scriptures are called the “Gospels.” They are the first 4 books in the New Testament in the Bible. They tell us about Jesus Christ, the Good News of Great Joy, Our Savior, the One who saves us from our human sinful nature. Too often, I believe Christians use the Holy Word of God to condemn others when Jesus said Himself, “For God did not send His Son (that is Jesus) into the world to condemn the world, but that through Him, the world might be saved.” (John 3:17) The world(people) was and is already condemned because of the sin that entered through Adam and Eve and was passed down to all of us. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US. We inherited it.
Scripture tells us, “For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) It goes on to say, in Romans 6:23, “For the wages (or the payment) of sin is death, but the Gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” This means more than physical life; it means spiritual life. We are more than just the bodies we live in. This is what Christians should be sharing with others. Certainly, we are to give guidance...guidance, not condemnation, according to God’s Holy Word, but we are to do that in the Joy of the Good News of Great Joy! We are to do that in Love. We all learned that God is Love, or many of us did as children. It’s in His Word.
When Jesus was asked by a religious teacher who was trying to “trip Him up” what the greatest of all the commandments was, Jesus answered, “You shall love the Lord with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” (Of course, there were those who then asked, “Who is my neighbor”... intentionally trying to “not understand”.) Our neighbor is every person in the world.
How do we really know if we are treating people with love? Read the “Love Chapter” in the Bible, I Corinthians 13. Don’t forget to read verses 1-3, for too often these are not included when the others are quoted. “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am like sounding brass or clanging cymbals. (Visit your school band room sometime to “get the picture” loud and clear!) And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and thought I give my body to be burned, bur have not love, it profits me nothing.” Let us Love and share Joy to the World, Jesus Christ our Savior. (The one who suffered to save us all!)
