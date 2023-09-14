Author, Rick Renner writes in his book, “Sparkling Gems from the Greek”:
“As long as you blame everyone else for the bitterness that rages inside, you’ll never walk free. The only way you can get over the offense and walk free of your emotional prison is by accepting responsibility for your own heart.”
When we are hurt we have a choice to make-either find it within ourselves to forgive or we choose bitterness. The person that can forgive the wrong done to them is free and exhibits genuine grace like that we receive from the Lord.
Bitterness is described in Hebrews (12:15) as having roots and we know that roots grow and get deeper with time and so does our bitterness if don’t deal with it in healthy ways. Finding your way to forgiveness, once the root of bitterness takes hold, is very difficult but thankfully is not impossible with the love of Christ.
Following the death of my mother I had a huge root of bitterness that grew in my life due to the circumstances surrounding her passing. God in His gentle way of dealing with me helped me to see that the only person being hurt by my feelings was me. I forgave the offense and became free.
In me, bitterness brought anger and the potential for violence against the person I was angry with. I have thanked God many times that I was never able to act on my feelings. The release that came through the realization that I was only harming myself was amazing.
It has been said, “To hate someone in bitterness is like drinking poison expecting the other person to drop dead.” In many cases, forgiveness is more about our own hearts than the other person. Let go of your bitterness and experience the freedom provided by forgiveness that you need to enjoy all the wonderful things God brings into your life. Choose life.
