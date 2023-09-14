Calvary Temple logo

Author, Rick Renner writes in his book, “Sparkling Gems from the Greek”:

“As long as you blame everyone else for the bitterness that rages inside, you’ll never walk free. The only way you can get over the offense and walk free of your emotional prison is by accepting responsibility for your own heart.”

