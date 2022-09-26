FBC logo

By Joey May

Hiawatha World

Joey May | Hiawatha World

 By Joey May Hiawatha World

September 30th is the 273rd day, 39th Friday, 9th day of Fall, 82nd day before winter comes, and 92nd day before we ring in a new year. This day also commemorates International Translation Day, which celebrates a Bible translator’s work along with language professionals who bring nations together and help strengthen world peace and security. It’s also National Love People Day, which tasks us to be insightful and prayerful as we practice letting our thoughts, words, and actions be inspired by God’s unconditional love. Why? Because we can be certain of a roller-coaster life full of celebrations and chaotic circumstances in today’s society of uncertain happenings. However, in the midst of life’s ebbs and flows, we can wholeheartedly love our neighbors, serve others in steadfast religious obedience, and hopefully, spiritually see the world as a better place. Offering strategic acts of loving-kindness positively impacts Christian outreach ministries. It’s the real-life application of lifting up your neighbor as yourself.

Life is too short to let special holiday observances pass us by and to not show love to others. Many seniors in my age group agree that clock-time and calendar-days are flying by fast! My question is, are you accomplishing various goals on your “bucket list?” Let’s reflect on this popular Bible verse: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. O Lord, save us; O Lord, grant us success. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord we bless you” (Psalm 118:24-26). Time doesn’t stand still for anyone, including Senior Citizens with stressful schedules. As we look forward to the remaining days of 2022, revitalize your heart and re-commit your earthly tasks and happenings to Jesus, the center of our faith. His invitation is always open: “Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.