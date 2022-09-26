September 30th is the 273rd day, 39th Friday, 9th day of Fall, 82nd day before winter comes, and 92nd day before we ring in a new year. This day also commemorates International Translation Day, which celebrates a Bible translator’s work along with language professionals who bring nations together and help strengthen world peace and security. It’s also National Love People Day, which tasks us to be insightful and prayerful as we practice letting our thoughts, words, and actions be inspired by God’s unconditional love. Why? Because we can be certain of a roller-coaster life full of celebrations and chaotic circumstances in today’s society of uncertain happenings. However, in the midst of life’s ebbs and flows, we can wholeheartedly love our neighbors, serve others in steadfast religious obedience, and hopefully, spiritually see the world as a better place. Offering strategic acts of loving-kindness positively impacts Christian outreach ministries. It’s the real-life application of lifting up your neighbor as yourself.
Life is too short to let special holiday observances pass us by and to not show love to others. Many seniors in my age group agree that clock-time and calendar-days are flying by fast! My question is, are you accomplishing various goals on your “bucket list?” Let’s reflect on this popular Bible verse: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. O Lord, save us; O Lord, grant us success. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord we bless you” (Psalm 118:24-26). Time doesn’t stand still for anyone, including Senior Citizens with stressful schedules. As we look forward to the remaining days of 2022, revitalize your heart and re-commit your earthly tasks and happenings to Jesus, the center of our faith. His invitation is always open: “Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
Although all of our days are numbered, we can still pray: “Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom. Relent, O Lord! How long will it be? Have compassion on Your servants. Satisfy us in the morning with Your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days. Make us glad for as many days as You have afflicted us, for as many years as we have seen trouble” (Psalm 90:12-15). Even as dilemmas and tribulations take place worldwide, because of God’s goodness and the wisdom He gives us about how to live in these days, we can appreciate His blessings. Our congregations can continue carrying out the missions they are called to for God’s glory. As Christians, we can continue fulfilling our calling to pray and demonstrate God’s love, especially in times of crisis for relief to those who are suffering. “Our labors of love inspire our significance in life that comes not from what we do, but through the One for whom and through whom we do it!”
Beginning each new day, my mind is actively programmed and organized to meet the challenges of the day! Questions appearing foremost in my thoughts are: What will this day hold for me? Will I accomplish everything needed for today? Will there be adequate time with diversions to accomplish today’s tasks? Sometimes, I envision myself becoming too old to be beneficial in preparing for myself and serving others in need of my assistance. Well, I’ve learned to acknowledge God in all my ways so that He
will direct my daily path (Proverbs 3:5-6). Some mornings, depending on our age, we may not feel like getting out of bed. But I’m reminded of Scriptures revealed in Numbers (Chapter 17) about receiving life out of dry death. This story about Aaron’s staff is strange. Nevertheless, it’s clearly a miracle – a dead stick of wood comes to life overnight. Accordingly, we can discover there’s abundant life in the body even when we’re old! Continue sharing your faith, making a difference from one generation to the next, and using valuable insights we learn from the character of God (Galatians 5:22-23). God has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places. So, as we journey through diverse physical, emotional, and spiritual seasons in life, encourage yourself: “I lift up my eyes to the hills - where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord the Maker of heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:1-2). Let Jesus be your lifeline for your whole lifetime!
