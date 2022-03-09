A young boy was running across his front yard in the darkness of the night. He thought he had a good working knowledge of the landscape; therefore, he ran without fear. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning flashed across the sky revealing a tractor tire once concealed by the darkness. The young boy was running directing into its path. Because of the light, he changed course and calamity was avoided.
This illustrates to us two key points. There is great danger in living (or running in darkness), and there is a great need for light. Most have a solid grip on the physical importance of light. Afterall, we spend a good amount of money on flashlights and on insuring that our car’s headlights are functioning properly.
Likewise, we also need to acknowledge the great necessity of our spiritual light. The apostle Paul wrote, “For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6). When we examine the gospel light, we quickly discern that it reveals two key points necessary for avoiding eternal calamity.
The Gospel Light Reveals Sin. Apart from the gospel light, how else could we possibly identify sin? If it were not for the word of God, we would be guessing at best. Paul put it this way, “…I would not have known sin except through the law. For I would not have known covetousness unless the law had said, ‘You shall not covet’”. (Romans 7:7)
Like a snake in your pathway at night, sin is nothing you want to step on! It is the light of the gospel that identifies the dangers of sin. Isaiah said, “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; and your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear.” (Isaiah 59:2) Jesus stated, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin.” (John 8:34)
The Gospel Light Reveals our Savior. The Pharisees used a woman caught in the act of adultery to try and catch Jesus in His words (John 8:1-12). Jesus put His enemies to shame and forgave the adulterous woman. Then He stated, ““I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (vs. 12).
Jesus came into this world, not to condemn it, but to save (John 3:17). Jesus did for us what no one else could. He gave His life as a sacrifice for our sins before God (1 Corinthians 15:1-4). The apostle Peter stated, “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
We would never think about going on a night hike without our flashlight. Equally, we would not drive our car at night without the headlight functioning as they were designed to. Likewise, we dare not take a step toward eternity apart from the light of the gospel that shines our way!
God bless each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.