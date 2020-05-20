The Robinson Lions would like the public to join them on Saturday, May 30 at the Hiawatha Community Hospital to celebrate our Hospital Heroes.
The Lions club would like everyone to show up at 5:30 p.m. with their pans and spoons and make some noise to show appreciation to those who put themselves in harms way to help us be safe. Bring signs and noise makers and also bring a pre-packaged snack and drink to give to Hospital Heroes to be used for their breaks.
Parking is available in the hospital parking lot and Dr. Geisendorf’s lot across the street, along along the streets. Please do not block the emergency entrance.
To practice social distancing, please stand by your cars. The Lions Club members will be stationed in the east parking lot to collect donations. Please arrive by 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. shift change to cheer employees on while they enter and exit the building.
