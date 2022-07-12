The Lions Club installed their officers for 2022-23 on July 7 at El Padrino Restaurant.
The new officers are Ron Stair - president, Sunshine Letsinger - First Vice President, Nathan Wright - Second Vice President, Matt Bartlett - Third Vice President, John Wright - Treasurer, Susanne Carlson - Secretary, Brenna Letsinger - Administrator.
Richard Faller and Joshua Ortiz will share the duties of - Tail Twister and Lion Tamer, Marla and Wayne Olson will co-chair the Eyeglass Recycling Program, and Helen Melster will serve as Membership chair.
