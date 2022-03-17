This year the Lions are implementing a new annual tradition to the club, presenting what is called “The Community Hero” award to a deserving individual.
This person is selected for having given of themselves over the years through work, volunteering, and other acts of service to benefit the community. The club plans to present the award each year at the annual Robinson Lions Club Melodrama. The recipient of the first Community Hero award was presented to Duane Kreiensieck of Robinson.
Kreiensieck was born in Marysville but has lived in Robinson since 1946 where he grew up. Duane was one of five boys and has two sisters. He attended Robinson schools and graduated from Robinson High School in 1959. After high school graduation, he attended and graduated from Highland Community College.
He started work while still in high school for Ralph Fridell who operated a plumbing business in the area. Kreiensieck joined the Army and served in the military in Germany from 1963-65.
After serving in the military, he returned to Robinson and bought the plumbing business from Mr. Fridell. He married Nancy Stirton in 1968 and they have a daughter, Jennifer Johnson, who lives in Kansas City.
Kreiensieck began serving on the City Council in 1978, and in 1990 he was appointed as mayor after the death of Loren Davenport. He served as mayor for Robinson from 1990-2009. He also served as commander of the American Legion in Robinson, was on the Robinson volunteer fire department for many years, is sexton at the Rose Hill Cemetery, and he also designed and had built two displays listing all of the veterans in the Robinson community. One of these displays is located on the top of the hill at the Rose Hill cemetery, and the latest display is in the window of the Birdcage Theatre.
He also designed and had constructed a memorial for the Robinson High School. In recent years he has made over 50 Barn Quilts which are displayed all over the community and some in other parts of the country.
Kreiensieck currently works and does volunteer work at his church.
“We are very happy to present this award to Mr. Duane Kreiensieck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.