If you notice some new signs posted in Hiawatha and Robinson with a simple “positive” message, it is a project done as a joint effort by the Robinson Lions Club and the Hiawatha Lions Club.
The signs were made by Mike Brown of Hiawatha, who has enthusiastically helped with this project for the clubs.
The idea was inspired by Marsha and Wendell Ganstrom. While vacationing this summer, they drove through West Yellowstone, Mont., a town of 1,200 people. During the summer, they have over 12,000 tourists a day go through town. Is is called a “Be Kind” campaign, sponsored by their Chamber of Commerce. In hearing about this, the Lions Clubs decided it would be a good project to try here.
The Lions Clubs' purpose is to serve the community in various capacities. The Clubs hope that the messages on the signs will help promote good feelings in this difficult time.
