The Hiawatha Lions shared the love with all the workers at Amberwell Community Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Since the medical community has been pushed to the limits for the last two years dealing with COVID in addition to their normal routine, the Lions Club wanted them to know that their efforts are appreciated.
Lions assembled gift bags for each of the 240 people who work at the hospital at their meeting on Feb. 1, then distributed them to the hospital on Feb. 8 as Valentine presents.
