Romans 8:37 Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. (NKJV)
As believers in Jesus Christ, we need to realize that we are expected to live in a constant state of victory. The word “conquerors” in Romans 8 is the Greek work hupernikao and is an above and beyond kind of victory. It literally means the one who is perpetually overcoming. The word nikao, describes an overcomer, conqueror, champion, victor, master, or an overwhelming, prevailing force. The word is so power-packed that it could translated it as a phenomenal, walloping conquering force.
There are all kinds of challenges for us; we face physical, emotional, spiritual and financial obstacles in our lives. If we are not careful, we will let those difficulties cause us to doubt God’s love and care for us. We must not let the circumstances of our lives cause us to lose our faith in Christ. If we lose our faith in Christ, we will lose all hope in anything ever happening good in our lives and that is the place of defeat and not the victory the Lord has for us to live in.
1 Corinthians 15:57–58 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord. (NKJV)
Our victory is in Jesus Christ and is manifested in a life lived through Him, as Paul states in the above passage from First Corinthians. He further encourages us to be certain in our efforts and know that we are not wasting our time and energy because our victory is ongoing in Christ.
We must learn to live in the overcoming life of Christ that is available to all who put their faith in Him. There is so much going on in the world today and if we don’t fully trust in Jesus, no matter how much we dislike the circumstances we are facing, we will be walking in frustration and constantly feel hopeless and helpless. My friend, that is not the life Jesus has provided for us.
