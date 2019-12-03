The 4-H Achievement Night Awards were held on Nov. 1 at the Klinefelter Barn.
Darcy Pralle presented an award to Niki Boswell and Diane Ward-leaders of the Mt Zion Rustlers 4-H Club with the Reach For Excellence award. This award represents accumulating the highest amount of points for work and events the members participated in last year.
Bentley Selland and Elly O'Bryan-Modern Sunflowers, Grace Covert-Mt Zion Rustlers, Kirsten Smith-Willis All-Stars received their Clover pin.
Justin Selland-Modern Sunflowers received the Dog Jr pin.
Karson Linck-Willis All-Stars received the Exploring 4-H pin.
Clarissa Jamvold-Willis All-Stars received the Horse pin.
Joann Keim received an Outstanding club Volunteer Award. She was chosen to receive this award by the Fairview Willing Workers club.
7. Carolyn Schuetz was presented with the Meat Goat Special Livestock award by Darcy Pralle of the Frontier Farm Credit Services. They sponsored the award given.
