Several local 4-H youth qualified for the Kansas State Fair.
The following are the qualifiers and divisions:
Addalyn Kopp (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Preservation-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-Blue; 4-H clothing and textiles-purple; crops identification contest-2nd
Addison Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Photography-red
Alise Reschke (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue
Annika Reschke (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food Nutrition-blue
Austynn Wenger (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue
Avery Baumgartner (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red
Benjamin Selland (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple
Bentley Selland (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor
Brenna Ward (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor
Camden Thonen (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; Photography Judging Contest-8th
Carlee Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Horse Show-3rd; 4-H Horse Show-Participant; 4-H Horse Show-6th; 4-H Horse Show-8th
Carly Hartter (Morrill Tip-Top): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red
Carolyn Schuetz (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Photography-Sunflower Award-blue
Cheigh Cox (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor
Clarissa Jamvold (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Horse Show-7th; 4-H Horse Show-9th
Devynn Wenger (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red
Ellah Stirton (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue
Elly O’Bryan (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple
Emaleigh Baker (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Clothing and Textiles-red
Emmie Grimm (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Food-Preservation-blue; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-purple; 4-H Fiber Arts-blue
Ethan Miller: (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Photography-red
Grete Olsen (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor
Henley Wilhelm (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H/FFA Horticulture-blue; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-blue
Isaac Hartter (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Spacetech-Rocketry-red; 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue
Joey Meyer (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Photography-red
Julia Lehew (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Clothing and Textiles-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue
Kaden Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Fiber Arts-purple; 4-Food-Nutrition-blue
Kailea Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Clothing and Textiles-purple; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Photography-blue
Kate Beyer (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-purple
Kiaya Beyer (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-blue
Kirsten Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Clothing and Textiles-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-red
Kodi Miller (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple
Landry O’Bryan (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Fiber Arts-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-red
Lanie Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor
Logan Ploeger (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Commercial Ewe lambs-8th
Lucas Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-blue
Lyttia Linck (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Presentations-purple
Mason Ward (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Photography-blue
Megan Brockhoff (4-H Willing Workers): 4-H Photography-blue
Norea Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-white; 4-H Photography-blue
Olivia Baumgartner (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue
Rilee Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Horse Show-9th; 4-H Horse Show-participant; 4-H Photography-blue
William Rother (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor; 4-H Photography-blue
