Several local 4-H youth qualified for the Kansas State Fair.

The following are the qualifiers and divisions:

Addalyn Kopp (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Preservation-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-Blue; 4-H clothing and textiles-purple; crops identification contest-2nd

Addison Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Photography-red

Alise Reschke (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue

Annika Reschke (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food Nutrition-blue

Austynn Wenger (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue

Avery Baumgartner (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red

Benjamin Selland (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple

Bentley Selland (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor

Brenna Ward (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor

Camden Thonen (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; Photography Judging Contest-8th

Carlee Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Horse Show-3rd; 4-H Horse Show-Participant; 4-H Horse Show-6th; 4-H Horse Show-8th

Carly Hartter (Morrill Tip-Top): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red

Carolyn Schuetz (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Photography-Sunflower Award-blue

Cheigh Cox (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor

Clarissa Jamvold (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Horse Show-7th; 4-H Horse Show-9th

Devynn Wenger (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red

Ellah Stirton (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue

Elly O’Bryan (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple

Emaleigh Baker (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Clothing and Textiles-red

Emmie Grimm (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Food-Preservation-blue; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-purple; 4-H Fiber Arts-blue

Ethan Miller: (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Photography-red

Grete Olsen (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor

Henley Wilhelm (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H/FFA Horticulture-blue; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-blue

Isaac Hartter (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Spacetech-Rocketry-red; 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue

Joey Meyer (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Photography-red

Julia Lehew (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Clothing and Textiles-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue

Kaden Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Fiber Arts-purple; 4-Food-Nutrition-blue

Kailea Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Clothing and Textiles-purple; 4-H/FFA Horticulture-red; 4-H Photography-blue

Kate Beyer (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-purple

Kiaya Beyer (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-blue

Kirsten Smith (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Photography-blue; 4-H Clothing and Textiles-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-red

Kodi Miller (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple

Landry O’Bryan (Modern Sunflowers): 4-H Fiber Arts-blue; 4-H Fiber Arts-blue; 4-H Food-Nutrition-red

Lanie Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor

Logan Ploeger (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Food-Nutrition-red; 4-H Commercial Ewe lambs-8th

Lucas Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-blue

Lyttia Linck (Willis All-Stars): 4-H Presentations-purple

Mason Ward (Mt. Zion Rustlers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-blue; 4-H Photography-blue

Megan Brockhoff (4-H Willing Workers): 4-H Photography-blue

Norea Menold (Morrill Tip Top): 4-H Photography-white; 4-H Photography-blue

Olivia Baumgartner (Fairview Willing Workers): 4-H Food-Nutrition-purple; 4-H Photography-blue

Rilee Brown (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Horse Show-9th; 4-H Horse Show-participant; 4-H Photography-blue

William Rother (Everest 4-Leaf Clovers): 4-H Visual Arts-multicolor; 4-H Photography-blue

