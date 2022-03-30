Local 4Hers participated in County Club Day was Saturday March 5 at the Hiawatha High School.
The following are results:
Share & Tell
Graham Olson, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Sofi Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue
Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Jr Demonstrations
Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue
Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue
Nellie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue
Aubrey Kerl, Fairview Willing Workers – Blue
Charlee Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top – Blue
Anna Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Red
Kirt Wetenberger, Morrill Tip-Top - Red
Karson Linck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red
Chorus
Willis All-Stars – Top Blue
Skit
Modern Sunflowers – Top Blue
Vocal Ensemble
Mylee & Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Top Blue
Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Alt Top Blue
Dance- Small Group
Ellah & Dacey, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Top Blue
Dance Solo
Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue
Vocal Solo
Ashley Brady, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue
Clarissa Jamvold, Willis All-Stars – Alt Top Blue
Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Simon Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Blue
Ethan Miller, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Instrument Solo
Owen Scoby, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue
Logan Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue
Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Lynsey Menold, Morrill Tip-Top – Red
Henley Shoemaker, Willis All-Stars – Red
Justin Selland, Willis All-Stars – Red
Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Red
Caleb Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Red
Piano Solos
Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue
McKenzie Tedman, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue
Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Bristol Menold, Morrill Tip-Top – Blue
Wesley Heinen, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue
Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue
Lydia Hartter, Morrill Tip- Top – Blue
Stryder Christian, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Laura Lierz, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Sofi Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Red
Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Red
Berkleigh Torkelson, Willis All-Stars – Red
Laila Torkelson, Willis All-Stars- Red
Mia Torkelson, Willis All-Stars- Red
Will Hartter, Morrill Tip- Top – Red
Alton Hartter, Morrill Tip-Top – Red
Ellah Stirton, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red
Ryder Rice, Willis All-Stars – Red
Kirsten Smith, Willis All-Stars – Red
Project Talk
Bentley Selland, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue
Tabitha Rice, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue
Dayne Covert, Mt Zion Rustlers – Alt Top Blue
Caleb Manche, Mt Zion Rustlers – Blue
Tabitha Rice, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Blue
Grace Covert, Mt Zion Rustlers – Blue
Elsie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Red
Karson Linck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red
Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red
Reading
Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Top Blue
Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue
Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Malachi Maas, Fairview Willing Workers – Blue
Wesley Heinen, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue
Ryder Rice, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Charlee Ploeger, Willis All-Stars – Blue
Brynn Stirton, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue
Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Red
Emaleigh Baker, Willis All-Stars – Red
Jackson Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Red
Austynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers – Red
Damion Griffin, Willis All-Stars - Red
Annalee French, Morill Tip-Top - Red
