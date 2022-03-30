Local 4Hers participated in County Club Day was Saturday March 5 at the Hiawatha High School.

The following are results:

Share & Tell

Graham Olson, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Sofi Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue

Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Jr Demonstrations

Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue

Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue

Nellie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue

Aubrey Kerl, Fairview Willing Workers – Blue

Charlee Ploeger, Morrill Tip Top – Blue

Anna Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Red

Kirt Wetenberger, Morrill Tip-Top - Red

Karson Linck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red

Chorus

Willis All-Stars – Top Blue

Skit

Modern Sunflowers – Top Blue

Vocal Ensemble

Mylee & Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Top Blue

Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Alt Top Blue

Dance- Small Group

Ellah & Dacey, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Top Blue

Dance Solo

Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue

Vocal Solo

Ashley Brady, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue

Clarissa Jamvold, Willis All-Stars – Alt Top Blue

Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Simon Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Blue

Ethan Miller, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Instrument Solo

Owen Scoby, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue

Logan Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue

Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Lynsey Menold, Morrill Tip-Top – Red

Henley Shoemaker, Willis All-Stars – Red

Justin Selland, Willis All-Stars – Red

Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Red

Caleb Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Red

Piano Solos

Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Top Blue

McKenzie Tedman, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue

Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Top Videos

Bristol Menold, Morrill Tip-Top – Blue

Wesley Heinen, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue

Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue

Lydia Hartter, Morrill Tip- Top – Blue

Stryder Christian, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Laura Lierz, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Sofi Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Red

Elizabeth Brady, Willis All-Stars – Red

Berkleigh Torkelson, Willis All-Stars – Red

Laila Torkelson, Willis All-Stars- Red

Mia Torkelson, Willis All-Stars- Red

Will Hartter, Morrill Tip- Top – Red

Alton Hartter, Morrill Tip-Top – Red

Ellah Stirton, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red

Ryder Rice, Willis All-Stars – Red

Kirsten Smith, Willis All-Stars – Red

Project Talk

Bentley Selland, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue

Tabitha Rice, Willis All-Stars – Top Blue

Dayne Covert, Mt Zion Rustlers – Alt Top Blue

Caleb Manche, Mt Zion Rustlers – Blue

Tabitha Rice, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Blue

Grace Covert, Mt Zion Rustlers – Blue

Elsie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Red

Karson Linck, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red

Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Red

Reading

Ben Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Top Blue

Estie Grimm, Morrill Tip-Top – Alt Top Blue

Harlee Mitchell, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Malachi Maas, Fairview Willing Workers – Blue

Wesley Heinen, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Maci Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Mylee Young, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Max Selland, Modern Sunflowers – Blue

Ryder Rice, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Charlee Ploeger, Willis All-Stars – Blue

Brynn Stirton, Everest 4-Leaf Clovers – Blue

Kenzie Ploeger, Morrill Tip-Top – Red

Emaleigh Baker, Willis All-Stars – Red

Jackson Heiniger, Modern Sunflowers – Red

Austynn Wenger, Modern Sunflowers – Red

Damion Griffin, Willis All-Stars - Red

Annalee French, Morill Tip-Top - Red

