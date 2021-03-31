4-H graphic

Several local 4H club members placed at the Brown County Club Days.

Project Talks/Demonstrations/Share and Tell

Aden Geisendorf Fairview Willing Workers Public Speaking Top Blue

Justin Selland Willis All-Stars Project Talk Red

Bentley Selland Willis All-Stars Project Talk Blue

Karson Linck Willis All-Stars Demo Red

Chloe Rice Willis All-Stars Project Talk Red

Anna Selland Modern Sunflowers Demo Red

Max Selland Modern Sunflowers Share and Tell Blue

Mylee Young Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Demo Blue

Ben Selland Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Blue

Caleb Heiniger Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Top Blue

Austynn Wenger Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Alt Top Blue

Elly O'Bryan Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Red

Kenzie Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Demo Top Blue

Charlee Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Share and Tell Blue

Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Project Talk Top Blue

Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Demo Top Blue

Nellie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Demo Blue

Nola Boswell MT Zion Rustlers Demo Red

Grace Covert MT Zion Rustlers Project Talk Red

Lyttia Linck Willis All-Stars Demo Alt Top Blue

CHORUS / Vocal / Instrumental / Dance Club Room - Auditorium Results

Willis All-Stars Willis All-Stars Chorus Top Blue

Elizabeth Brady-clarinet Willis All-Stars Instrumental Solo Blue

Jenna Geisendorf fairview Willing Workers Individual Dance Top Blue

Elizabeth, Sarah, and Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Vocal Ensemble Top Blue

Clarissa Jamvold Willis All-Stars Vocal Solo Blue

Tabitha Rice-flute Willis All-Stars Instrumental Solo Blue

Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Vocal Solo Top Blue

Modern Sunflowers Modern Sunflowers Skit Top Blue

Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Instrumental Solo Blue

Carolyn Schuetz Modern Sunflowers Instrumental Solo Blue

Landry O'Bryan Modern Sunflowers Instrumental Solo Alt Top Blue

Megan Brockhoff Fairview Willing Workers Instrumental Solo Blue

Megan Brockhoff & Avery Baumgartner fairview Willing Workers Creative Drama Top Blue

McNerney boys Morrill Tip Top Skit Blue

Isaac Hartter Morrill Tip Top Instrumental Solo Top Blue

PIANO SOLO / Reading Club Room - Music Room Results

Malachi Maas Fairview Willing Workers Reading Red

Eli Geisendorf fairview Willing Workers Piano Solo Alt Top Blue

Kaden Smith Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue

Kirsten Smith Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue

Emaleigh Baker Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Red

Elizabeth Brady Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue

Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Reading Top Blue

Ryder Rice Willis All-Stars Reading Blue

Clarissa Jamvold Willis All-Stars Reading Alt Top Blue

Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Piano Solo Blue

Brenna Ward MT Zion Rustlers Reading Red

Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Reading Blue

Devynn Wenger Modern Sunflowers Reading Red

Mylee Young Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Reading Blue

Ben Selland Modern Sunflowers Piano Solo Blue

Max Selland Modern Sunflowers Reading Blue

Anna Selland Modern Sunflowers Reading Red

Kenzie Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Reading Jr Alt Top Blue

Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Reading Jr Top Blue

Logan Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Red

Kiaya Beyer Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Top Blue

Bristol Menold Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Blue

Lyndsey Menold Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Red

Lydia Hartter Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Blue

Emma Boswell Mt Zion Rustlers Reading Red

Darcy Lierz Willis All-Stars Reading Red

Laura Lierz Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue

