Several local 4H club members placed at the Brown County Club Days.
Project Talks/Demonstrations/Share and Tell
Aden Geisendorf Fairview Willing Workers Public Speaking Top Blue
Justin Selland Willis All-Stars Project Talk Red
Bentley Selland Willis All-Stars Project Talk Blue
Karson Linck Willis All-Stars Demo Red
Chloe Rice Willis All-Stars Project Talk Red
Anna Selland Modern Sunflowers Demo Red
Max Selland Modern Sunflowers Share and Tell Blue
Mylee Young Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Demo Blue
Ben Selland Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Blue
Caleb Heiniger Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Top Blue
Austynn Wenger Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Alt Top Blue
Elly O'Bryan Modern Sunflowers Project Talk Red
Kenzie Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Demo Top Blue
Charlee Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Share and Tell Blue
Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Project Talk Top Blue
Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Demo Top Blue
Nellie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Demo Blue
Nola Boswell MT Zion Rustlers Demo Red
Grace Covert MT Zion Rustlers Project Talk Red
Lyttia Linck Willis All-Stars Demo Alt Top Blue
CHORUS / Vocal / Instrumental / Dance Club Room - Auditorium Results
Willis All-Stars Willis All-Stars Chorus Top Blue
Elizabeth Brady-clarinet Willis All-Stars Instrumental Solo Blue
Jenna Geisendorf fairview Willing Workers Individual Dance Top Blue
Elizabeth, Sarah, and Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Vocal Ensemble Top Blue
Clarissa Jamvold Willis All-Stars Vocal Solo Blue
Tabitha Rice-flute Willis All-Stars Instrumental Solo Blue
Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Vocal Solo Top Blue
Modern Sunflowers Modern Sunflowers Skit Top Blue
Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Instrumental Solo Blue
Carolyn Schuetz Modern Sunflowers Instrumental Solo Blue
Landry O'Bryan Modern Sunflowers Instrumental Solo Alt Top Blue
Megan Brockhoff Fairview Willing Workers Instrumental Solo Blue
Megan Brockhoff & Avery Baumgartner fairview Willing Workers Creative Drama Top Blue
McNerney boys Morrill Tip Top Skit Blue
Isaac Hartter Morrill Tip Top Instrumental Solo Top Blue
PIANO SOLO / Reading Club Room - Music Room Results
Malachi Maas Fairview Willing Workers Reading Red
Eli Geisendorf fairview Willing Workers Piano Solo Alt Top Blue
Kaden Smith Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue
Kirsten Smith Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue
Emaleigh Baker Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Red
Elizabeth Brady Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue
Ashley Brady Willis All-Stars Reading Top Blue
Ryder Rice Willis All-Stars Reading Blue
Clarissa Jamvold Willis All-Stars Reading Alt Top Blue
Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Piano Solo Blue
Brenna Ward MT Zion Rustlers Reading Red
Harlee Mitchell Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Reading Blue
Devynn Wenger Modern Sunflowers Reading Red
Mylee Young Everest 4-Leaf Clovers Reading Blue
Ben Selland Modern Sunflowers Piano Solo Blue
Max Selland Modern Sunflowers Reading Blue
Anna Selland Modern Sunflowers Reading Red
Kenzie Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Reading Jr Alt Top Blue
Estie Grimm Morrill Tip Top Reading Jr Top Blue
Logan Ploeger Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Red
Kiaya Beyer Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Top Blue
Bristol Menold Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Blue
Lyndsey Menold Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Red
Lydia Hartter Morrill Tip Top Piano Solo Blue
Emma Boswell Mt Zion Rustlers Reading Red
Darcy Lierz Willis All-Stars Reading Red
Laura Lierz Willis All-Stars Piano Solo Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.