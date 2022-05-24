CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students who recently competed degree requirements. Students completing the degree requirements were eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 13.
Area students and their degrees include the following:
Conner Dean, Horton, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
Ethan Earp, Everest, Kan., Associate of Applied Science
