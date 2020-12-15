John Sullivan Dwight’s 1855 song “O Holy Night” was the first English translation of an 1847 French song called “Minuit, chrétiens” (“Midnight, Christians”). The song has a stunning history, from halting the Franco-Prussian War for a night in 1871 to being the first song ever broadcast on radio, on Christmas Eve in 1906. Covers of the holiday classic have spanned multiple generations, from Johnny Mathis in the '50s to the 2000s with covers by Weezer and Luke Bryan.