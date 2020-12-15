First Baptist: The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha is planning a virtual Christmas Eve service. Families who signed up will receive a “Christmas Eve in a Box” to accompany the church’s virtual services, which will be available on the FBC online platform – website, church app, YouTube and Facebook pages.
All of the video events will take place on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. and play on the hour until midnight, then will resume at 7a.m. Christmas day and play through noon. The experience will also be on KNZA radio 103.9 at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Go to www.fbchiawatha.org for more information and to sign up for a Christmas box. There are a limited number of boxes left.
First Presbyterian: First Presbyterian will be having a candle light Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m. It will be entitled simply, "Isolation." The church will be observing social distancing practices.
Calvary Temple: At this point, we are back to in-person services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. We are planning our Christmas Eve service for 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Church of the Lord Jesus Christ: The Christmas Eve-Eve candlelight services at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton will offer two one-hour candlelight services on Wednesday, Dec. 23, one beginning at 6 and the other at 7:15. A portion of the church is reserved for those who desire social distancing, so the church is asking those who wish to attend to call (785) 486-2785 or text (785) 741-1906 to reserve a seat. The Brown County mask mandate will be observed. Services will include music and special speakers.
Bethany United Church of Christ: Bethany will stream its Christmas Eve program at 6 p.m. on the Bethany Facebook page.
Fairview United Church of Christ: Fairview UCC Christmas Eve program will be in person with masks and social distancing in place at 8 p.m. The service will the be available to watch at 10 p.m. on the church Facebook page.
United Methodist Church of Hiawatha: The UMC of Hiawatha is planning a virtual Christmas carol sing-along at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. An interactive virtual Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. All of these events can be viewed on the church website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel.
