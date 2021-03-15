The following are local Easter services:
• Calvary Temple would like to welcome everyone to an Easter Sunrise service at the Girl Scout pavilion at the Hiawatha Lake at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.
• The Maundy Thursday service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Harlan Street, Falls City at 6:30 a.m. Our Easter Service will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.
Email your church Easter services to joeymay@npgco.com or message us on Facebook at the Hiawatha World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.