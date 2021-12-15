Local churches are planning special services and events this holiday season.
First Presbyterian: First Presbyterian will have a Living Nativity again this year,for Hiawatha’s Merry and Bright Event. The church’s Christmas Eve service will be on the 24th at 4:30.
First Baptist of Hiawatha: FBC is planning a Christmas Eve service on Christmas Eve at 6:30 pm. This will be a time of worshiping and celebrating the birth of our KING. Please join us.
First Christian Church: The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the First Christian Church of Hiawatha will be at 6:30pm on December 24. All are invited to attend
Email joeymay@npgco.com with your church Christmas services and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.