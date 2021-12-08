Local churches are planning special services and events this holiday season.
First Presbyterian: First Presbyterian will have a LIving Nativity again this year,for Hiawatha’s Merry and Bright Event. The church’s Christmas Eve service will be on the 24th at 4:30.
Everest Zion Lutheran Church: The Everest Zion Lutheran Church choir and community area singers will be presenting Ceremony of Candles, A Cantata for Advent and Christmas by Joseph M. Martin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Zion Lutheran Church, four miles north of Everest. Christmas carols and narration will express the hope of Christ. The public is invited to attend. There will be a reception following the performance. Director for the cantata is Beth Thurn. The accompanists are Janet Olson on piano and Sue Beyer on organ. Pastor of Zion Lutheran is Bud Elliott.
First Baptist of Hiawatha: FBC is planning a Christmas Eve service on Christmas Eve at 6:30 pm. This will be a time of worshiping and celebrating the birth of our KING. Please join us.
Email joeymay@npgco.com with your church Christmas services and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.