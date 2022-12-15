Several local churches are planning special services for Christmas.
First Baptist Church: A Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. at 210 Lodge Road, Hiawatha.
Calvary Temple: Calvary Temple will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. and one service on Christmas at 10 a.m. at 800 S. First, Hiawatha.
Church of Lord Jesus Christ in Horton: Instead of a Christmas eve service this year, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (CLJC) in Horton will have a candlelight Christmas Eve-Eve- service, two days before Christmas, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. The church alternates between Christmas Eve and Eve-Eve services to accommodate different familes’ holiday plans.
Along with congregational carols and songs by young and old, a special treat will feature guest saxophonist, Mark Vittetoe, USD 430’s longtime and legendary band teacher, playing several Christmas selections. Others on the program include Summer Stone, Chance and Whitney Linck, Jacques Ross, Mistie and Ashley Brady, Lynnette Keo, Bentley and Leighton Compton, Ashtyn Keo, Viki Stone, and the CLJC Worship Team.
The service will conclude with a candlelight moment in which each person in the congregation receives a candle to signify Jesus, Light of the world.
Everyone is invited to stay for refreshments and a time of fellowship after the service.
