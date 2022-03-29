Area churches have set special services for Easter. Anyone wanting to submit their services to our schedule, email joeymay@npgco.com.
* Calvary Temple: There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. at the Hiawatha Lake-Girl Scout Pavilion on April 17. All are welcome.
* First Christian Church: located at the corner of 6th and Kickapoo, will have Maundy Thursday Service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. This service is called The Service of the Basins. Those present will journey to various stations that have been set up and hear a meditation at each station: the Jordan River basin where John baptized Jesus, Pilate’s basin where he washed his hands of the blood of Christ, the servant’s basin where Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, and finally the communion table where all believers are invited to take communion.
A Good Friday Service, set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, will be a Tenebrae service, which is a service of extinguishing lights, reflecting the light of the world being extinguished.
Easter Sunrise Service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 on the northwest side of the Hiawatha City Lake.
