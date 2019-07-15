Hiawatha families are invited to join the First Baptist Church for their July Family Breakout Experience "Messy or Not, Here We Come" on Saturday.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. The event is free and local families are invited to attend.
"God loves messy people and so do we! Join us for some crazy, wet, and messy fun out on our lawn...Water Games, Messy Madness Obstacle Course, Slip N' Slide Bowling and a visit from the Hiawatha Fire Department!"
Join in the old fashioned family fun from 1-3 p.m. There will be popcorn, cotton candy and popsicles for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.