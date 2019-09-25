Brown County was well represented at the Kansas State Fair by three 4H horse project ladies. Carlee Brown, Rilee Brown and Clarissa Jamvold qualified for the Kansas State Fair horse show June 27 at the District No. 5 show held in Topeka at the Expo Center.
Carlee and Rilee are the twin daughters of Henry and Joy Brown of rural Everest and are in the 7th grade at Everest Middle School. They are granddaughters of Velva and the late Charles Brown of Everest and Hazel and the late Bob Cummings of Lancaster. The girls qualified in five classes total. Carlee placed 6th in Western Pleasure, 8th in Western Horsemanship, 3rd in Pony Halter and was in the top 15 in Showmanship. Rilee placed 9th in Ranch Rail and was in the top 15 in Showmanship.
Clarissa is the daughter of Dirk and Julie Jamvold of rural Everest and is in the 8th grade at Everest Middle School. She is the granddaughter of Daryl and Sue Jamvold of Hiawatha and Leroy and Sally Ellerman of Effingham. Clarissa placed 6th in Halter Mares and 9th in Poles.
These girls work really hard with their horses and have been blessed with many “horse” moms to help them along the way!
