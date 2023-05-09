The members of Hiawatha #35 A.F & A.M and Mt. Horeb Chapter #43 are pleased to announce, that our Brother and Companion, Jamie Carwell was honored at the Annual Convocation of the Grand Chapter of Kansas, held in Manhattan on May 5.
The General Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons International, upon the recommendation of the Grand York Rite College of Kansas, found Jamie to be worthy to be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal – commonly known as the Bronze Medal. This award is given to Royal Arch Masons to recognize the leadership, commitment, and resolve of companions that dedicate their time to ensure the bond of their word; that establish all their actions and deeds as honorable; and demonstrate unyielding faithfulness to the tenets of Royal Arch Masonry.
“I was completely blindsided with this,” said Carwell. “To be recognized by one’s peers as deserving of an honor like this is truly something that sets one at awe. Many in attendance told me the look on my face was priceless. I still find it hard to believe I was thought worthy of such distinction, but watching a room full of people rise to their feet when they called my name, also spoke volumes. It was a humbling experience, and I hope to live up to the merit which they bestowed upon me.”
Jamie Carwell has been a member of the Hiawatha Masonic Bodies since 2003, has been elected as presiding officer in each, has served at the state level for 15 years, and currently preforms the duties of our Secretary/Recorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.