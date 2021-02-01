Sixty Scouts and 40 adult leaders converged on Klinefelter Farm over the weekend for the 2021 Lewis and Clark District Klondike Derby.
The Klondike is an annual competition where patrols from local Scout troops put their skills to the test by pulling a sled along a course that has several challenge stations along the way. These Scouts braved a cold and rainy weekend and came away from the event with sharpened skills, improved teamwork, and many memorable stories.
This year, 10 different patrols from Scout troops from Seneca, Hiawatha, St. Joseph, Atchison, Troy, and Wathena joined the competition, and the skills tested included fire building, first aid, orienteering, geocaching, creek crossing, shooting sports, and knots and lashings. Scouts had to bring all of the supplies they needed for the course on their sleds, including everything required to make a hot lunch while on the trail. There were a total of 7 patrols of boys and 3 patrols of girls that participated. Each sled patrol earned points for how well they completed each challenge, as well as for their teamwork and Scout spirit.
This year's top three patrols in total points earned were Troop 313 girls from Hiawatha in first place, Troop 313 boys from Hiawatha in second place, and Troop 86 boys from Atchison in third place.
Organizers wanted to issue a special thank you to the volunteer event coordinators Kirk McFadden and Dan Hager from Atchison's Troop 86, chartered by First Presbyterian Church, as well as the many other volunteers who pitched in to run the challenge stations for the Scouts.
