Thirty-two Scouts from 6 different Northeast Kansas troops competed at the Klondike Derby at the Doniphan County Fairgrounds over the weekend. Troops from Hiawatha, Atchison, and Wathena were represented.
The participating Scouts brought sleds filled with gear and dragged the sleds along a roughly 1-mile course. Along the way, the Scouts had their skills challenged at activity stations including first aid, sled balancing, a zip-line mock creek crossing, map and compass, slingshots, archery, and lashings.
Leaders from Troop 86, chartered by First Presbyterian Church of Atchison, chaired this year's Klondike Derby.
