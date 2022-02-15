Local Scouts visited the Brown County Sheriff's office on Friday evening.
Sheriff John Merchant said Undersheriff Brian Guilliams had to the honor to present several scouts with their Elective Belt Loop for Hometown Heroes at the Brown County Sheriff's Office. The Scouts also were able to tour parts of the facility with their scout leader Jeremy Umland.
Sheriff Merchant said unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the jail and dispatch areas were not able to been toured. During the presentation, the Scouts also got to meet the new K-9 Officer Fee and his partner Carla. Carla is a female black lab who will utilized for drug detection, tracking and as a compassion animal.
"The scouts were awesome kids and we enjoyed showing them the facility and answering their questions," said Undersheriff Guilliams.
