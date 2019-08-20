Gabriel Joslin of Hiawatha, child of Jennifer and Rusty Joslin, attended Cosmosphere Camp: merits of Space this summer.
He will be attending seventh grade at Hiawatha Middle School this fall.
Merits of Space is a week-long astronaut training camp for students in sixth through ninth grade. Participating campers gain insight into the challenges of living and working in space by training on the stress simulator, the 4-G centrifuge and the multi-axis trainer. Campers also build and launch model rockets, study the night sky through GPS guided astronomy equipment and tour the world-renowned Cosmosphere Hall of Space Museum.
The Merits of Space camp culminates with a team-based mission in the Cosmosphere's Falcon III - the most realistic space shuttle simulator outside of NASA - where campers pilot a low-Earth orbit mission.
This camp also allows participating Boy Scouts the opportunity to earn up to five merit badges, including Space Exploration, Engineering, Robotics and the Aviation and Astronomy badges.
Cosmophere Camps, through the use of STEM-based teaching principals, have been recognized for their ability to motivate campers to seek careers in science, technology, engineering and aerospace related industries.
