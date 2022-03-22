WICHITA - More than 1,030 students completed degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2021.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
Among local graduates is John M. Vonagher, Hiawatha, undergraduate certificate, social work and addiction cert.
Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.
